Jennifer Lopez’s sharp opinions turned fairy tale Ben Affleck marriage to nightmare

Jennifer Lopez turned her ‘fairy tale’ marriage to Ben Affleck into a ‘nightmare’ with her sharp opinion and ‘gigantic ego,’ a source has spilt.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly regarding rumours that the couple is headed for divorce, a source revealed that while both are stubborn, JLo has proved to be a ‘huge headache’ for Affleck.

Revealing what caused their marriage to turn bitter, the source said their house hunt was too much for Affleck to handle because of her constant nitpicking.

They said, “Look, even when things are quote-unquote ‘good’ between Ben and Jennifer, their gigantic egos and sharp opinions mean there’s going to be some fighting and arguing.”

The stress made affected their marriage to the point where they had to abandon plans to purchase a New York City home due to Lopez’s indecisiveness and complains.

“Looking for a property that checked all the boxes for them, Jennifer especially, proved to be a huge headache,” the insider added. “They were fighting over every detail.”

This pushed Affleck to the brink. “Ben has too much on his plate, and when he faces personal adversity, the old demons come out,” the insider said.

“The only way he’s going to have any peace is if he and Jennifer put their stubbornness aside and focus on making each other happy.”