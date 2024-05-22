Royal expert lashes out at Prince Harry for rejecting King Charles major offer

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has lashed out at the Duke for rejecting King Charles offer to stay at royal residence due to security concerns.



According to a report by the Telegraph, Prince Harry declined King Charles offer because it did not come with any security provision, meaning he would have been staying in a visible location with public entrance and exit points and no police protection.

Prince Harry, instead, chose to stay at a hotel, as he has done on all recent visits, meaning he could come and go unseen, the report further said.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Angela tweeted, “The Telegraph says early in May Harry turned down the King's invitation to stay at a royal residence as it didn't come with taxpayer-funded security.”

She went on saying, “Yet it was no bother visiting Nigeria one of the most dangerous countries in the world. Yet another example of hypocrisy."