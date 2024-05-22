Prince Harry thinks Prince William a ‘goodie goodie' who submissively falls in line

Experts have just exposed what Prince Harry seemingly thinks of Prince William and his behavior.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and sentiments.

She shared everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

The entire thing began when Ms Elser began highlighting the different images Prince Harry and Prince William portray.

She began everything by saying, “William is, moreover, cast as the goodie, goodie who has decided to submissively fall into line and to do Crown Inc’s bidding as he readies himself to take the job one day.”



But Ms Elser later also posed a question and wondered whether that is all that meets the eye because “for one thing, the whole William equals plodding Dad-bod of a man while Harry is the exciting, dashing one is a line that doesn’t exactly hold water.”

Mainly because since his younger days Prince William was even called a “certifiable dreamboat who looked like he was an AI-generated male version of Diana.”

When looking via a different lens as well and “more substantially though, the prince has proven himself to be a much more interesting and substantial player on the royal field.”

This is because he would have easily been “enjoying a whole other life. He could, like a long procession of Princes of Wales before him, be spending his time in this understudy role essentially twiddling his thumbs and perfecting his spade handling for ceremonial tree plantings.”

“He could just turn up, when required by his office, to do some textbook royalling and to host the occasional investiture.”

“But no. William now runs one of the world’s most deep-pocketed, if not the most deep-pocketed, environmental prizes which is proactively supporting a raft of global initiatives to fight the climate crisis.”