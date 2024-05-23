Kate Hudson talks about decision to marry Chris Robinson

Kate Hudson says decision to marry Chris Robinson 'not a mistake'

Kate Hudson admits she has ‘no regrets’ about her decision to marry her 'first love’ musician Chris Robinson.

In an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 45-year-old actress admitted that marrying Chris was ‘not a mistake.'

“The people (in my life) let people make mistakes. And, by the way (marrying Chris) – not a mistake,” she said.



The Almost Famous star further said, “I look back at my entire life at this point and I actually feel like I might have gotten it right, you know?"

“There’s this sort of construct that we’re supposed to do it a certain way, which I understand because I really believe in the unit, and I think it’s what’s missing right now,” Kate continued.

“But I do believe that a unit can exist differently than this sort of, like, very kind of religious concept of marriage and male-female relationship,” she added.

For those unversed, Kate and Chris were married from 2000 to 2007 and share a son Ryder.