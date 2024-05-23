Kate Hudson talks about decision to marry Chris Robinson

May 23, 2024
Kate Hudson admits she has ‘no regrets’ about her decision to marry her 'first love’ musician Chris Robinson.
In an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 45-year-old actress admitted that marrying Chris was ‘not a mistake.'
“The people (in my life) let people make mistakes. And, by the way (marrying Chris) – not a mistake,” she said.
The Almost Famous star further said, “I look back at my entire life at this point and I actually feel like I might have gotten it right, you know?"
“There’s this sort of construct that we’re supposed to do it a certain way, which I understand because I really believe in the unit, and I think it’s what’s missing right now,” Kate continued.
“But I do believe that a unit can exist differently than this sort of, like, very kind of religious concept of marriage and male-female relationship,” she added.
For those unversed, Kate and Chris were married from 2000 to 2007 and share a son Ryder.