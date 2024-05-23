Kate Middleton portrait attacked for ‘dreadful' look

Kate Middleton’s new but ‘dreadful’ portrait has sparked a large amount of uproar among fans who believe it to be an “appalling error in judgement.”

For those unversed, this portrait has been curated for the July 2024 issue, and was made using a collection of past images, as the Princess did not sit for this likeness to be made.

According to Tatler, “- the two portraits inspired the new Akoje Residency in collaboration with the King’s Foundation, for African, Caribbean and diasporic artists to spend time at the King’s estate, Dumfries House in Scotland, to focus on their artistic practice.”

it is pertinent to mention that this portrait serves as a follow up of the July 2022 issue celebrating the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

However, fans had a few choice words to say once the cover image was shared to Instagram.

One fan even went as far as to write, “Such a disappointing portrait! Princess Kate is beautiful and the portrait should look like the healthy, happy Princess of Wales!”

“She has been through hell battling cancer! It is incredible that no one proofed this horrible painting before it was published!

She deserves love and support. Certainly Someone in the royal family must have said that this portrait was unacceptable!!!”

“Tatler, please do the honorable thing. Get someone who is actually able to look at photos of Kate and paint a beautiful image of her that actually Looks Like Princess Katherine!”

“To do nothing would be dishonorable!” the social media user also went on to add.

Others also chimed in with their thoughts and admitted, “I could have done better with a sweeping brush”.

Similar sentiments were also shared by the third social media user who added, “This portrait is awful nothing like her. It’s got to be a joke, can’t believe this has been allowed and published . Tatler [heart eyes emoji] are obviously hoping for record sales!! What is going on here?”