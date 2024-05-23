 

Prince William, Prince Harry reunion dubbed a 'fantasy': 'It's not about apologies'

Prince William and Prince Harry reconciliation unlikely to happen, alleges source

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Prince William, Prince Harry reunion dubbed a ‘fantasy: ‘Its not about apologies
Prince William, Prince Harry reunion dubbed a ‘fantasy’: ‘It’s not about apologies’

The relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry has reached a point of no return, according to sources close to the Prince of Wales.

According to a source privy to The Daily Beast, the Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, are focused on prioritizing family protection and avoiding stressful situations, particularly with the Princess’ recent cancer recovery.

The insider claimed that William is "absolutely furious" with Harry, but as future king, he needs a more constructive approach.

“Meeting with Harry is the last thing that William or Catherine want or need right now," they said. "It’s a fantasy. It’s not about apologies or who said what, it is about protecting his family. Kate is recovering from cancer, and they are avoiding stressful situations."

“Everyone understands that William is absolutely furious with his brother, but ‘absolutely furious’ isn’t a deliverable plan for a king, which William will be, perhaps sooner than he had imagined," they added.

“A king not speaking to his brother over an argument about a broken dog bowl, a costume party almost twenty years ago, or who said what about some lip gloss, will make William look petty and ridiculous," the insider noted.

