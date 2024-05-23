King Charles to extend olive branch to Harry and Meghan after UK snub drama

King Charles may have been upset with Prince Harry for twisting the story behind the latest UK snub but he still wants to see his ‘darling boy’ Harry, an expert has claimed.



According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, Charles may extend an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and invite them to Balmoral this summer.

The royal family has a long-standing tradition of gathering at Balmoral in August to unwind and step away from their official responsibilities.

As per the report, the late Queen Elizabeth cherished these moments with her family in the seclusion of her Scottish estate, and Charles has continued this custom.

And even though Charles was left upset after Harry publically announced that his father won’t be able to meet with him during his recent UK visit, he will most likely extend an invitation.

Charles does not only meet Harry but also his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who have no idea about their paternal side of the family.

"Harry and Meghan's security fears could well be a stumbling block to any kind of reunion with the royal family. But no doubt they have been invited to Balmoral this summer," Seward told The Mirror.

"As the late Queen discovered, Scotland offers the only quality time a Monarch has to devote to family,” the expert added.

"It would be very sad if Charles was denied the pleasure of seeing his grandchildren just because of Harry's unfounded security woes."