 

'Young Sheldon' star Annie Potts shares sneak peek from finale watch party

Annie Potts' video comes after 'Young Sheldon' wrapped up series with seven seasons

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Young Sheldon star Annie Potts shared some moments from the emotional finale watch party at her home.

Last week, The Big Bang Theory prequel wrapped up the show after seven seasons with the show ending with George Cooper’s death, played by Lance Barber, and young Sheldon Cooper, played by Iain Armitage, taking off for Caltech.

The on-screen family bid the show goodbye at the 71-year-old actress’ home, who starred as Meemaw on the show.

Taking to her Instagram, Annie shared a video of the special night.

"The #YoungSheldon family gathered at Meemaw's to watch the finale. Great job, EVERYONE, and THANK YOU to all of you who tuned in,” she captioned the post.

In the video, Annie goes around the house and takes everyone’s take on the emotional finale including Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, Matt Hobby, Mary Grill and many others on the crew.

Montana Jordan, who plays Georgie Cooper and will be starring in the forthcoming spin-off series Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, appeared to be absent from the scene.

On the other hand, Iain, who also couldn’t attend the watch party, commented on the video, “Looks fun, Ms Annie! Love you.”

