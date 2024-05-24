 

Kendall Jenner reveals Kris, Kim fail to recognize her at 2024 PFW

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian confessed not recognizing Kendall Jenner during her walk

May 24, 2024

Kendall Jenner revealed her family didn't recognize her look at 2024 Paris Fashion Week.

Jenner, turned heads in Victoria Beckham's Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear show, sporting oversized glasses and a shiny black boxy suit.

However, her stunning makeover made her nearly unrecognizable for her mom Kris and sister Kim Kardashian.

The first episode of season 5 of The Kardashians revealed that Kris and Kim rushed through Paris traffic to make it to the show, ultimately sitting front row.

During the show, Kris even wondered, "Where’s Kendall? Did we miss Kendall? I’m like, maybe Kendall got stuck in traffic? What’s happening?"

Despite Kris' guilt of not recognizing her daughter, as she stated, "It’s so horrible!" Kendall found joy in the reaction.

"My family, my friends, they didn’t recognize me, but I kind of love that," she said. "That’s, like, kind of always my goal, like, being a chameleon, I guess, in the sense of becoming a different character."

