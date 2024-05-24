Netflix acquires Glen Powell, Anthony Mackie, Laura Dern's 'Monsanto'

Netflix has acquired the legal drama Monsanto, directed by John Lee Hancock, at the Cannes Film Market.

The film based on real events stars Glen Powell, Anthony Mackie, and Laura Dern.

Monsanto story follows attorney Brent Wisner, played by the Anyone But You actor, as he takes on the chemical company on behalf of Dewayne 'Lee' Johnson, portrayed by Mackie.

However, Laura Dern stars as Dr. Melinda Rogers, the chief toxicologist for Monsanto.

Hancock, known for his work on The Blind Side, co-wrote the script with Michael Wisner, Alexandra Duparc, and Ned Benson.

Notably, Glen Powell is also set to appear in Netflix’s Hit Man and Universal’s Twisters, while, Anthony Mackie will lead Disney’s upcoming superhero film Captain America: Brave New World in 2025.

Laura Dern, an Oscar winner for Marriage Story, recently starred in Apple TV+’s Palm Royale and Universal’s Jurassic World Dominion.