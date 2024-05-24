Piers Morgan finally breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest portrait

Piers Morgan breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest portrait

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has reacted to Kate Middleton’s portrait by British-Zambian artist for Tatler's July 2024 cover.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Piers Morgan shared the new portrait of Kate Middleton, saying “What on earth is this??!

“Never seen a worse royal portrait, yet they still made it a cover?! Poor Kate.”

Earlier, Tatler, a British magazine, shared the portrait of Kate on its official Instagram handle, saying “The Queen, the King and now, the Princess of Wales: Tatler's July 2024 cover completes a royal triptych of historic magnitude with a new portrait of Her Royal Highness by British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor.”

This recent portrait comes as a follow up to Tatler’s July 2022 Platinum Jubilee cover of Queen Elizabeth II and the July 2023 Coronation cover of King Charles III.

The two portraits inspired the new Akoje Residency in collaboration with the King’s Foundation, for African, Caribbean and diasporic artists to spend time at the King’s estate, Dumfries House in Scotland, to focus on their artistic practice, the post further reads.