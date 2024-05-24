 

Kate Middleton set to drop new bombshell video message to end conspiracy theories

Kate Middleton had released a video statement and confirmed she had been diagnosed with cancer, calling the news a 'huge shock' in March

May 24, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is expected to release another video message as the future queen will probably “not appear in public for the rest of the year.”

An insider told the Daily Beast, “Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance. I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year.”

The royal source went on saying the palace will deal the conspiracy theories and speculation that Kate Middleton’s prolonged absence would provoke by releasing another video message of the Princess of Wales.

“I would not rule out another video message updating the country on her health. That proved to be a very effective way of keeping the conspiracy theorists at bay,” the royal source told the publication.

In March, Kate Middleton had revealed in a video statement that she had been diagnosed with cancer, calling the news a "huge shock."

Kate had said in the video message, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful.

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

