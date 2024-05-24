 

King Charles decides against ripping Harry and Meghan's of their Royal titles

King Charles had discussions with senior working Royals about removing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles

May 24, 2024

King Charles has reportedly taken the decision not to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Royal titles amid fears they would make matters worse for the Royal family.

As per royal expert and author Tom Quinn, the monarch and Prince William discussed about removing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Royal titles.

However, after “lengthy discussions,” the two reached to conclusion that doing so would back fire on them and would take away the last ounce of peace from the Royal family, Quinn told The Mirror.

According to the expert, Charles and William do not want to give “rebellious” Harry and Meghan another thing to “complain about” for the rest of their lives.

Meanwhile, a source privy to Heat Magazine claimed that the California-based Royals do not care about their titles since their successful Nigeria visit.

“The impact they made in Nigeria and the incredible support they’ve gotten has been so affirming. Meghan feels they needn’t panic about losing their royal titles,” a royal insider revealed.

“Titles are nice to have,” the source continued, “but Harry and Meghan now see that they don’t need them, nor do they need to be on good terms with the royals to make an impact.”

