Prince Harry's decisions making Prince Archie and Lilibet a liability

Prince Harry has just been warned against the moves he’s made since Megxit as they might turn into a liability

By
Web Desk

May 25, 2024

Prince Harry has just been warned about the moves he’s made in recent months, given their increased risk of turning Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet into a liability.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent pieces for Express UK.

In this piece the expert addressed the couple’s best chances at ‘making it’ and said, “The Sussexes plans obviously involve maximising their connection with Netflix.”

“Their fans are undoubtedly looking forward to Meghan’s forthcoming cookery and entertaining programme,” as well.

So “she must be hoping for high ratings as their contract expires next year” all the while “Harry will attempt to popularise polo, an elitist sport.”

In light of that Mr Fitzwilliams added, “Clearly, a lot also depends on American Riviera Orchard, the curiously titled lifestyle blog she has recently launched. It is obvious, however, that they are lacking A-list endorsements, which they badly need.”

“You get the feeling that when it comes to the Sussexes, it has to be all about them. Despite this it would surely make sense for them to attend the Oscars or the Met Gala.”

To make matters worse in the eyes of the expert, “They are also giving their children the option of titles, in America, that may prove a liability.”

