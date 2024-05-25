 
Geo News

Prince Harry's breeding distrust by using media for his own purposes

Prince Harry has just been called out for trying to breed distrust and with their self-indulgent purposes

By
Web Desk

May 25, 2024

Prince Harry has just been called out for allegedly creating distrust and creating chasms.

Royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams has brought all of this to light.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent pieces for Express UK.

In that piece he addressed the couple’s apparent hypocrisy and highlighted the ‘double standards’ at play.

According to Mr Fitzwilliams, “The Sussexes famously loathe what they claim is the constant press infringement of their privacy, yet their use of the media for their own purposes is nothing short of extraordinary.”

“It breeds distrust and this is the main reason for the royal rift, which has now become a chasm.”

“It is also curious that, at a time when he ought surely to feel the need to be publicly supportive of his father, he does not wear the King’s Coronation Medal with his other decorations, which the King must find privately rather hurtful.”

