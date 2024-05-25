Victoria Beckham reacts to Kim, Kris holding up her Paris Fashion Week show

 
May 25, 2024

Victoria Beckham made her debut on The Kardashians season five.

The episode aired on Thursday captured Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble's trip to Paris Fashion Week, specifically to attend Victoria Beckham's runway show.

However, the event took a dramatic turn when the Kardashian clan arrived 20 minutes late due to traffic.

Despite the delay, they settled down on the front joining Vogue Editor in Chief, Anna Wintour, Victoria's husband, David Beckham and their kids.

The event went smoothly with Kendall Jenner closing the show in an eye-catching black suit, nearly unrecognizable for her family.

After the show, Victoria warmly greeted the Kardashian family, taking no issue with them holding up their show.

"She closed, she was the last one, she was the final girl," Victoria told the Kardashians.

The fashion designer continued, "She is so sweet and kind to everyone," while Kim added, "She's the best."

