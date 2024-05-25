Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids ‘sick of' ongoing legal battle

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids have reportedly had enough of their never ending legal drama

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s never-ending legal battles have left their kids frustrated, per an insider.

Brad and Angelina share six kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

According to an insider who spoke to Star, the duo’s children are "sick and tired of seeing their mother and father at each other’s throats.”

"It’s dominated their lives for the better part of a decade," they added.

The duo were in a relationship for 12 years and tied the knot in 2014, but the Tomb Raider star filed for divorce in 2016, and alleged that her husband had an “anger problem,” and also suffered from drinking issues and marijuana usage.

The duo’s legal battles are still going on, with Angelina alleging that Brad tried to make her sign an NDA, and that made her sell her shares in their joint winery Chateau Miraval. The Troy star on the other hand wants control of the winery after his ex sold her 50% shares to a Russian vodka mogul.

The couple's children are seemingly distant from their father and haven’t been seen with him in a long time, whereas they’re frequently spotted with their mom. Their daughters, Zahara, Shiloh and Vivenne have all removed “Pitt” from their surnames.