 
Geo News

Harry Styles 'likens' to 'camera-loving' dog

Dog owner believes his pooch has a striking resemblance to Harry Styles

By
Web Desk

May 26, 2024

Harry Styles likens to camera-loving dog
Harry Styles 'likens' to 'camera-loving' dog

A dog named Wilfred, the Cocker Spaniel, was likened to pop icon Harry Styles due to his "mischievous" looks.

Accoring to Plymouth Live, the photogenic face of the three-year-old pooch lead him to be known as 'Mr Steal your girl', as his owner Ellen Rose say he has a striking resemblance to the British star.

"Wilfred is a very excitable and loveable dog. He gives the best kisses and cuddles. Some people say he looks like Harry's style as he looks mischievous," she said.

To boost his popularity, Ellen said she has made an account on social media to post his vast library of photos.

"Wilfred has his own Instagram account, and we regularly post cute and funny pictures. He would make a great model. He is a natural in front of the camera and doesn't have a bad side. His best feature are his eyebrows."

In other news, the reported cause of Harry and Taylor Russell's breakup emerged.

It is said the distance was to blame for the pair separation after nearly a year of dating. 

OK! Magazine sources say the split was due to "distance" because Harry is mostly in the U.S while Taylor lives in the U.K.

Lady Gaga's 2024 Met Gala dress would have broken internet
Lady Gaga's 2024 Met Gala dress would have broken internet
Chris Hemsworth's father has surprising link to 1979 Mad Max
Chris Hemsworth's father has surprising link to 1979 Mad Max
Travis Kelce to fly across Atlantic for Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Travis Kelce to fly across Atlantic for Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Love for North West brings Kanye West, Kim Kardashian together
Love for North West brings Kanye West, Kim Kardashian together
Jennifer Lopez visits Netflix Billboard post 'Atlas' premiere
Jennifer Lopez visits Netflix Billboard post 'Atlas' premiere
Alec Baldwin still not off the hook for involuntary manslaughter?
Alec Baldwin still not off the hook for involuntary manslaughter?
Post Malone teams up with Blake Shelton for new music
Post Malone teams up with Blake Shelton for new music
Nicki Minaj faces police questioning over drug case in Amsterdam video
Nicki Minaj faces police questioning over drug case in Amsterdam
Lenny Kravitz celebrates pre-birthday with release of new album
Lenny Kravitz celebrates pre-birthday with release of new album
British-Pakistani opera singer receives King Charles's commendation
British-Pakistani opera singer receives King Charles's commendation
Britney Spears voices support for 'self-compassion' and 'healing'
Britney Spears voices support for 'self-compassion' and 'healing'
Jelly Roll makes shock admission about his sobriety
Jelly Roll makes shock admission about his sobriety