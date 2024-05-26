Harry Styles 'likens' to 'camera-loving' dog

A dog named Wilfred, the Cocker Spaniel, was likened to pop icon Harry Styles due to his "mischievous" looks.



Accoring to Plymouth Live, the photogenic face of the three-year-old pooch lead him to be known as 'Mr Steal your girl', as his owner Ellen Rose say he has a striking resemblance to the British star.

"Wilfred is a very excitable and loveable dog. He gives the best kisses and cuddles. Some people say he looks like Harry's style as he looks mischievous," she said.

To boost his popularity, Ellen said she has made an account on social media to post his vast library of photos.

"Wilfred has his own Instagram account, and we regularly post cute and funny pictures. He would make a great model. He is a natural in front of the camera and doesn't have a bad side. His best feature are his eyebrows."

In other news, the reported cause of Harry and Taylor Russell's breakup emerged.

It is said the distance was to blame for the pair separation after nearly a year of dating.

OK! Magazine sources say the split was due to "distance" because Harry is mostly in the U.S while Taylor lives in the U.K.