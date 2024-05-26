 
Princess Charlene looks so much 'healthier and stronger' in latest photos with her twins

Princess Charlene writes “Happy Mother’s Day” followed by a heart emoji

May 26, 2024

Princess Charlene of Monaco looked so much ‘healthier and stronger’ as she posed with her twins to mark the Mother’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, Charlene shared photos of her nine-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques with a heartfelt message.

She writes, “Happy Mother’s Day” followed by a heart emoji.

Commenting on the post, one royal fan reacted, “Princess Charlene looking so much healthier and stronger. It is so wonderful to see.”

Another commented, “Happy to see your strong family love bond.”

“Beautiful Family”, the third commented.

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Mail, Charlene's husband Prince Albert, 66, took a solo trip to the Monaco Grand Prix.

Earlier, they took their children for the opening of 'Monaco World' in Hamburg last month.

Prince Albert started dating Charlene, originally from South Africa but born in Zimbabwe, in 2006 and tied the knot in 2011 at the Prince's Palace of Monaco.

In 2014, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene welcomed twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

