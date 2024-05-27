Justin Timberlake finally makes epic comeback after Britney Spears backlash

Justin Timberlake is making a remarkable comeback with the success of his latest Forget Tomorrow World Tour amidst previous Britney Spears controversies.

Despite facing backlash following revelations from Britney Spears' memoir The Woman in Me, about their past relationship, the tour, which began on April 29, has been a massive hit.

The tour spanning 86 dates across the US, has sparked rumours of expansion to Australia in 2025.

The Hollywood Reporter has described the Selfish singer's shows as a revival of the "reigning prince of pop."

Timberlake, whose recent music releases had failed to match the success of his earlier solo career milestones, faced criticism for his role in the Britney Spears saga and the infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime incident with Janet Jackson.

However, the Mirror hitmaker has since issued a public apology, acknowledging his past mistakes and expressing remorse for contributing to systemic issues of misogyny and racism.