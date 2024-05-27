Britney Spears makes internet her new best friend

For quite some time, Britney Spears has been providing details of her life and routine on the internet as it look like that she has made social media her close friend.



This time, the Grammy winner posted about how things are going in her life in an expressive way.

"I've been sick for two months with a stupid cold … I had it before Mexico, and I'm very nasally and congested in my nose, it sucks. It went away when I first got back home, but came back yesterday … I got a Z-Pak and I'm hoping it goes away," she captioned on Instagram.

The Toxic hitmaker continued, "I'm on page 219 of my book 'Invisible' and I got a new chef to cook in my kitchen. I'm scared of the outside world because god forbid I break a foot and someone calls an ambulance so I don't go out much."

"I didn't know Rosetta Stone was all languages, I thought it was just Spanish … I got new silk pajamas !!! I bought my dog, Snow, a baby pink lamp for her room !!! I got really cool, new baby blue satin heels …"

The vivid descriptions are in line with what Britney called "newfound freedom" after years of conservatorship ended in 2021.