Royal expert reveals major update on Kate Middleton's health

A royal expert has shared latest update on Kate Middleton’s health after Prince William and George attended the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.



Speaking to GB News, royal expert Kinsey Schofield revealed that the future queen’s health is "improving" as she is undergoing cancer treatment.

However, the royal expert added Kate may not be seen returning public engagements "until the autumn".

She told Mark Dolan: "Sources have claimed that the Princess of Wales will probably not appear in public until the autumn, and is being surrounded by her birth family as she continues a course of preventative chemotherapy.

"The Wales family, along with the Middletons, are expected to spend next week at their home on the Sandringham Estate."

The royal expert further claimed that the reported updates emerging from various sources are "not a bad omen", but the fans should "wait and see" what happens with Kate Middleton.

Kinsey Schofield went on saying Kate Middleton and Prince William’s office Kensington Palace "would not rule out" a further health update on Princess Kate via video statement to "keep the conspiracy theorists at bay."