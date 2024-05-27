 
Dylan Minnette reveals the reason why he 'quit' acting

'13 Reason Why' star Dylan Minnette explains his decision to quit acting at the peak of his career

May 27, 2024

13 Reasons Why actor, Dylan Minnette, finally explained why he 'quit' acting at the peak of his career.

In his latest interview on the Zach Sang Show, the 27-year-old star, revealed he took a hiatus from acting to focus on music with his band Wallows.

“I was fortunate to find success in [acting],” said the star who has been working as an actor since he was 8 years old.

He further said, “I was on 13 Reasons Why and it was really popular and definitely reached a peak in what I’ve had in acting." 

“But it also started to feel like a bit of a job. And I was in a very fortunate position, it was always fun for me, always really inspiring, but then it was just starting to feel like just a job," the Scream star continued,

Talking about his passion for music, Dylan said, “I feel like I’m in a position now where I can just kind of like do that for a while and get this the farthest it can be.”

“The only way that’s gonna happen is if I put my 100 percent time and energy into it and take it very seriously and show the world that we all take this very seriously. This is a real band, we’re going to do real band things.” the Saving Grace actor explained.

For those unversed, Dylan was last seen in 2022’s film Scream and Hulu series The Dropout.

