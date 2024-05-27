Prince Harry bashed for stage managing everything to suit him

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of attempting to ‘stage manage’ everything around them, even their son’s birth.

Issued these claims and revelations while speaking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show with programme host Matt Wilkinson.

There he explained the series of disasters that overtook once news of Archie’s labor and birth hit the media.

According to Mr Edwards, “When the baby was born, when Archie was born, that was another, in my view, disaster - I knew we were not going to get a picture of [Archie].”

But “Everybody was hoping we would get pictures,” still.

“I mean obviously when William was born and Harry was born and George and Charlotte and Louis, we got great pictures outside the hospital, I remember.”

“And William and Catherine especially, they made such an effort to show the whole world their new baby.”

But “Harry's baby Archie was almost teething before we found out he was born, you know.”

“We were led to believe that she had gone into labour at two o'clock, when the baby had been born many hours earlier.”

“We were led to believe it was going to be a home birth and it was in a hospital.”

All in all “The whole thing was just stage managed to suit them,” the photographer also weighed in to say before signing off.