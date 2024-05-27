Allison Holker pens down heartfelt note to daughter Weslie

Allison Holker celebrated her daughter, Weslie’s birthday with a sweet note.



On Sunday, May 26, the 36-year-old dancer took to her official Instagram account to pen down a heartfelt note on her eldest daughter’s 16th birthday.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge posted a black and white photo of the birthday girl.

She wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday @weslie.renae I LOVE YOU! So proud of the beautiful human you are.”

"Weslie is 16 today!!! We are toooooo close for our own good hahahahhaahhaa!!" Allison joked.

She concluded her caption with, "She is my angel and I am so proud and inspired by her! MY EVERYTHING."

A few hours later the proud mom shared another picture featuring the mother-daughter duo.

In the picture, Weslie wore a black gown and a pair of black heels while Allison rocked a black gown heavily embroidered with silver stones.

She showered her love in the caption of her second post by writing, “My beautiful weslie is 16 years old today!! @weslie.renae I love you (heart emoji).”

It is pertinent to mention that Alison shares her daughter Weslie with her previous partner.

However, she also shares two more kids including Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 4, with her late husband Stephen Boss.