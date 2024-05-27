Prince Harry’s reaction on losing military role to Prince William revealed

Prince Harry was reportedly “upset” when King Charles handed over the responsibilities of colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps over to Prince William.



However, the Duke of Sussex was not “surprised” on the monarch’s decision as he knew the command of the regiment would not go to anyone but the Prince of Wales.

Speaking with GB News about the Duke’s reaction on losing the title even though he actually served during his second tour in Afghanistan, royal author Gareth Russell claimed that Harry may be “upset but not surprised.”

"The Duke of Sussex's wife has obviously indicated in private conversations on the record that the military does matter to him, and that losing the military posts was something that he felt very keenly,” he said.

"That being said, it's hard to imagine how anyone could have thought that the command of the regiment would go to anyone but the current Prince of Wales.

"So he may be upset but I don't think surprised."

The expert was referring to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s claims when they revealed what Meghan said about Harry getting stripped of his military honours after stepping down as senior working royal in 2020.

"It was so unnecessary,” Meghan is said to have told a friend. "And it's not just taking something away from him; it's also that entire military veteran community.”

“You can see how much he means to them, too. So why? The powers [of the institution] are unfortunately greater than me.”