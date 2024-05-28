Brooke Shields celebrates 'love' Chris Henchy on 23rd anniversary

Brooke Shields celebrated her 23 years of marriage with Chris Henchy through some photos that’s she shared on her Instagram.

The photos were from their wedding back in 2001, and in one of the shots, the lovebirds posed on a balcony with arms around one another.

The director of Impractical Jokers: The Movie was also seen carrying his new wife’s bouquet while in another one of these memorable pictures, The Blue Lagoon star kneeled down in a church in her gorgeous wedding gown.

Shields also included more recent photos of the pair, including a candid selfie taken in front of a scenic water view in Europe.

The actress captioned the wholesome post as follows, "Today marks 23 years married to the love of my life. Still giddy to be stuck with you, Henchy!"

Well-known friends of the model were quick to express their happiness for the couple, one of them being Debi Mazar who chimed in by stating, “"Love you both! Auguri (Portuguese for "all the best").”