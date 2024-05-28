 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter North sparks nepotism debate

North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye made her acting debut during 'The Lion King' anniversary concert

By
Web Desk

May 28, 2024

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter North sparks nepotism debate
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter North sparks nepotism debate

North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently made her acting debut.

During The Lion King's 30th anniversary concert, North played the role of Young Simba.

Kim and Kanye attended the Hollywood Bowl to witness their daughter's performance of I Just Can't Wait To Be King.

The performance which received a standing ovation from the audience, also brought North under the spotlight of online trolling.

X users expressed their thoughts on North's performance, criticizing the influence of nepotism.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter North sparks nepotism debate

One wrote, "It needs to be said: North West was not good in The Lion King. And her family/production did her no favors in letting her go on anyway. Not all kids are good at all things and they need to be taught that. There were likely dozens of experienced kids that should have been cast."

"She’s cute and charming clearly, but it was just cruel to put her in a performance of that standard. People pay a lot of money to go to those shows they are entitled to criticize," another added.

Despite the criticism, North is no stranger to the stage, having previously collaborated with her father, Kanye West, on various occasions.

The father-daughter duo has performed together at album release events for Vultures 1 in Miami and Paris.

Jennifer Lopez believes 'Atlas' shows good & bad AI
Jennifer Lopez believes 'Atlas' shows good & bad AI
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid enjoy date night at BottleRock music festival
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid enjoy date night at BottleRock music festival
Richard M. Sherman, renowned Disney songwriter breathes his last at 95
Richard M. Sherman, renowned Disney songwriter breathes his last at 95
Prince Harry playing a game of twister with his relationships
Prince Harry playing a game of twister with his relationships
David Harbor 'controls' wife Lily Allen's phone for THIS reason
David Harbor 'controls' wife Lily Allen's phone for THIS reason
Justin, Hailey Bieber trying to 'forget the past' amid pregnancy
Justin, Hailey Bieber trying to 'forget the past' amid pregnancy
Paris Hilton reveals ‘strict' parenting plans
Paris Hilton reveals ‘strict' parenting plans
Meghan Markle detests Prince Harry's life and pals
Meghan Markle detests Prince Harry's life and pals
Prince Harry seeing Buckingham Palace changing its direction
Prince Harry seeing Buckingham Palace changing its direction
King Charles 'bruised' by Prince Harry's statement over meeting in UK
King Charles 'bruised' by Prince Harry's statement over meeting in UK
Meghan Markle to use Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for publicity?
Meghan Markle to use Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for publicity?
Britney Spears shares proof of 'heartbreaking' incident: 'I'm scared'
Britney Spears shares proof of 'heartbreaking' incident: 'I'm scared'