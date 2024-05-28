Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter North sparks nepotism debate

North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently made her acting debut.

During The Lion King's 30th anniversary concert, North played the role of Young Simba.

Kim and Kanye attended the Hollywood Bowl to witness their daughter's performance of I Just Can't Wait To Be King.

The performance which received a standing ovation from the audience, also brought North under the spotlight of online trolling.

X users expressed their thoughts on North's performance, criticizing the influence of nepotism.

One wrote, "It needs to be said: North West was not good in The Lion King. And her family/production did her no favors in letting her go on anyway. Not all kids are good at all things and they need to be taught that. There were likely dozens of experienced kids that should have been cast."

"She’s cute and charming clearly, but it was just cruel to put her in a performance of that standard. People pay a lot of money to go to those shows they are entitled to criticize," another added.

Despite the criticism, North is no stranger to the stage, having previously collaborated with her father, Kanye West, on various occasions.

The father-daughter duo has performed together at album release events for Vultures 1 in Miami and Paris.