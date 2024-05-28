 
Kai Cenat demands a common thing from Drake

Kai Cenat complains about frequent mispronouncing of names, especially from Drake

May 28, 2024

Kai Cenat has an issue with people mispronouncing his name, and the most famous among them was Drake.

In a recent interview, the popular live-stream artist opened up about how it annoyed him when someone do not take his name accurately.

He particularly single out the Grammy winner for this because may be he believes Dreezy has a large fanbase and those fans listen to him attentively when he speaks.

In other news, Drake has extended his real estate empire after adding a pricey ranch in Texas.

The property spread over 313-acre known as Dos Brisas. Originally built in 2002, the estate provided a beautiful glimpse into the state's attracting pecan trees, wildflowers and more.

Amid his purchase, Drake has listed his Beverly Hills mansion for $88 million. It was the second time he was putting the property on the market.

Apart from buying and selling, the One Dance mansion in Toronto was under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Incidents involving shooting and trespassing happened at his home in the last few weeks.

