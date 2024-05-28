 
Geo News

Kourtney Kardashian shares 'pregnancy' challenges post five IVF failures

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she underwent '5 failed IVF cycles' and '3 retrievals' before giving birth to son, Rocky

By
Web Desk

May 28, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian has shared her 'pregnancy' challenges, revealing she underwent ‘five failed IVF cycles’ and ‘three egg retrievals’ before getting pregnant with her son, Rocky.

Answering a fan question during a Q&A on Instagram on Monday, the 45-year-old star opened up about her fertility issues.

"Had 6 failed IVFs - how did you find the strength to keep going? It's debilitating," the user asked the Kardashians starlet.

In response to fan's question, Kourtney penned on her Instagram Story, “I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God’s plan for my life.”

“I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful,” the Poosh founder continued.

Clarifying her statement, Kourtney wrote in a follow-up story, “I want to be super clear bc it seems my answer to the IVF question may have been confusing.”

“I got pregnant 100% naturally, NOT through IVF... one year after stopping IVF actually. Through God's blessing on Valentine's Day," the reality star added.

For those unversed, Kourtney welcomed her first child, son Rocky Thirteen, with her husband Travis Barker on November 1, 2023.

