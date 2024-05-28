 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keep King Charles, William on edge with their plans

Royal expert says William and Charles 'no longer trust' Harry and Meghan after explosive exposés

By
Web Desk

May 28, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keep King Charles, William on edge with their plans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keep King Charles, William on edge with their plans

Prince William and King Charles have lost trust in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their back-to-backs attacks on the Royal family, according to a royal expert.

Speaking with The Mirror, commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that the Sussexes were accused to have gone “rogue" after their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry’s memoir Spare exposed secrets of royal life.

As a result, the Prince of Wales, and the monarch no longer trust the Harry and Meghan, the expert said, adding that it was their “biggest casualty.”

"After the Oprah interview, the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary and the publication of Harry's memoir Spare, as well as the interviews he gave promoting it, the popularity of the royal family suffered and the Sussexes were considered to have gone rogue,” the expert said.

"The biggest casualty was trust. It is unsurprising that King Charles and Prince William no longer trust Harry and Meghan," he added.

Ed Sheeran opens up about his 'obsession' with The Offspring
Ed Sheeran opens up about his 'obsession' with The Offspring
Kerry Katona unable to cope with her daughter's future plans
Kerry Katona unable to cope with her daughter's future plans
Kourtney Kardashian shares 'pregnancy' challenges post five IVF failures
Kourtney Kardashian shares 'pregnancy' challenges post five IVF failures
Kate Middleton upsets fans as she takes major decision about public comeback
Kate Middleton upsets fans as she takes major decision about public comeback
Madonna sets eyes on young Brit boxer after Josh Popper split
Madonna sets eyes on young Brit boxer after Josh Popper split
Ben Stiller daughter uses Taylor Swift in cheeky way
Ben Stiller daughter uses Taylor Swift in cheeky way
Ryan Phillippe tests luck on single ex-Reese Witherspoon?
Ryan Phillippe tests luck on single ex-Reese Witherspoon?
Kardashian family celebrates Scott Disick's birthday
Kardashian family celebrates Scott Disick's birthday
Robert Downey Jr. final character in 'The Sympathizer' revealed
Robert Downey Jr. final character in 'The Sympathizer' revealed
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter North sparks nepotism debate
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter North sparks nepotism debate
Jennifer Lopez believes 'Atlas' shows good & bad AI
Jennifer Lopez believes 'Atlas' shows good & bad AI
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid enjoy date night at BottleRock music festival
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid enjoy date night at BottleRock music festival