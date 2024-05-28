Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keep King Charles, William on edge with their plans

Prince William and King Charles have lost trust in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their back-to-backs attacks on the Royal family, according to a royal expert.

Speaking with The Mirror, commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that the Sussexes were accused to have gone “rogue" after their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry’s memoir Spare exposed secrets of royal life.

As a result, the Prince of Wales, and the monarch no longer trust the Harry and Meghan, the expert said, adding that it was their “biggest casualty.”

"After the Oprah interview, the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary and the publication of Harry's memoir Spare, as well as the interviews he gave promoting it, the popularity of the royal family suffered and the Sussexes were considered to have gone rogue,” the expert said.

"The biggest casualty was trust. It is unsurprising that King Charles and Prince William no longer trust Harry and Meghan," he added.