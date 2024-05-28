Photo: Inside Bianca Censori’s barely-there fashion choices: Report

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is well-known for her racy outfits.

As fans will be aware, the controversial rapper Kanye West was previously reported to be governing his muse Bianca Censori’s fashion choices.

Nonetheless, a tipster revealed to In Touch Weekly in April that the Australian interior designer chooses to flaunt her bare skin for personal ambitions.

The source told the outlet, “Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated and beyond ambitious.”

“This idea that she’s some sort of victim is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by baring her body in public,” the insider continued.

They also established, “She’s got no problem flaunting her incredible body if that’s what keeps Kanye happy.”

“Putting up with his madness is a means to an end for her. Bianca is getting everything she wants in the way of fashion deals and connections,” they claimed before signing off.

These claims were also supported by another report by Page Six in which the insider shared, “People are confusing Bianca’s creativity.”

“She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is,” they asserted in the report from May 2024.

From these insider statements, it seems that Kanye West is not controlling Bianca as she wants to make her unique style statement by showing off her body.