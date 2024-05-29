Cardi B, Candace Owens' views clash on this matter

Candace Owens believes X-rated content must be banned. On the contrary, Cardi B argues it teaches men how to please women.



The debate triggered on social media after the conservative pundit said a ban on the content of nudity should be implemented because it is a "psychological weapon intended to weaken our men."

Some offered countering takes to her viewpoint, but the most prominent came from the pop icon who is starkly open and honest about her intimate feelings in her thoughts and songs.

"Ommmggg, why yall so against porn ? Is it that bad for yall ? I enjoy it, but I don't know. I guess it is like a 6 time a year thing. I personally don't feel no connection or addiction to it just a little quick one two ... NOTHING LIKE REAL INTIMACY," she penned.

Previously, Candace lashed out at Cardi for her controversial track WAP, but she defended it in an interview with Vogue.

"Maybe because we're more mainstream now, the song reached more conservative people over the internet. I guess it made some soccer moms cry," she said.

"But I cannot believe the song became so political. I am very used to hearing explicit lyrics from women. Growing up I listened to Trina, Khia, Lil' Kim, Foxy Brown. Their lyrics were more explicit than mine!"