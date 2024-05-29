 
Geo News

Cardi B, Candace Owens' views clash on this matter

Cardi B and Candance Owens are poles apart on the matter of X-rated content

By
Web Desk

May 29, 2024

Cardi B, Candace Owens views clash on this matter
Cardi B, Candace Owens' views clash on this matter

Candace Owens believes X-rated content must be banned. On the contrary, Cardi B argues it teaches men how to please women.

The debate triggered on social media after the conservative pundit said a ban on the content of nudity should be implemented because it is a "psychological weapon intended to weaken our men."

Cardi B, Candace Owens views clash on this matter

Some offered countering takes to her viewpoint, but the most prominent came from the pop icon who is starkly open and honest about her intimate feelings in her thoughts and songs.

"Ommmggg, why yall so against porn ? Is it that bad for yall ? I enjoy it, but I don't know. I guess it is like a 6 time a year thing. I personally don't feel no connection or addiction to it just a little quick one two ... NOTHING LIKE REAL INTIMACY," she penned.

Previously, Candace lashed out at Cardi for her controversial track WAP, but she defended it in an interview with Vogue.

"Maybe because we're more mainstream now, the song reached more conservative people over the internet. I guess it made some soccer moms cry," she said.

"But I cannot believe the song became so political. I am very used to hearing explicit lyrics from women. Growing up I listened to Trina, Khia, Lil' Kim, Foxy Brown. Their lyrics were more explicit than mine!"

Victoria Beckham reflects on past insecurities following Brooklyn's birth
Victoria Beckham reflects on past insecurities following Brooklyn's birth
Kevin Costner ‘confident but cautious' regarding ‘giant gamble'
Kevin Costner ‘confident but cautious' regarding ‘giant gamble'
Jake Gyllenhaal makes shock admission about Jennifer Aniston intimacy
Jake Gyllenhaal makes shock admission about Jennifer Aniston intimacy
Jennifer Lopez 'clinging' to Ben Affleck amid marital woes
Jennifer Lopez 'clinging' to Ben Affleck amid marital woes
Inside Bianca Censori's barely-there fashion choices: Report
Inside Bianca Censori's barely-there fashion choices: Report
Paris Hilton raises fans' concerns over son's backward life jacket
Paris Hilton raises fans' concerns over son's backward life jacket
Taylor Lautner's wife spills on 'intimate' marriage dynamics
Taylor Lautner's wife spills on 'intimate' marriage dynamics
Reese Witherspoon celebrates look alike niece Abby John's major milestone
Reese Witherspoon celebrates look alike niece Abby John's major milestone
‘Lovely' Harry Styles amazes his mother Anne Twist
‘Lovely' Harry Styles amazes his mother Anne Twist
Jimmy Kimmel's youngest son undergoes third open heart surgery
Jimmy Kimmel's youngest son undergoes third open heart surgery
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's 'gigantic egoes' causing marital woes
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's 'gigantic egoes' causing marital woes
Chris Martin drives THIS Coldplay fan with arthritis to concert
Chris Martin drives THIS Coldplay fan with arthritis to concert