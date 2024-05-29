 
Victoria Beckham recalls daughter Harper's perm request presentation

Victoria shares Harper with her husband David Beckham, along with their sons Brooklyn, Cruz, and Romeo

May 29, 2024

Victoria Beckham recalls daughter Harper's perm request presentation

Victoria Beckham has disclosed that her daughter Harper created a presentation to ask her for getting a perm.

In an interview with Grazia, Victoria, who shares Harper with her husband David Beckham, along with their sons, Brooklyn, Cruz, and Romeo, opened up about Harper's desire to experiment with her hair.

Despite Harper's creative efforts, Victoria's response was a resolute "absolutely not."

Victoria explained that her decision stemmed from her own unfavorable experience with perms during her teenage years.

In addition to the perm request, Victoria revealed that Harper had questioned the necessity of netball due to concerns about it potentially ruining her nails.

In the same interview, Victoria also talked about her struggles with postpartum insecurities after the birth of her first child, Brooklyn.

She recounted how negative press coverage affected her confidence, recalling images from her first outing with Brooklyn appearing on the front page with arrows pointing out areas where she supposedly needed to lose weight. 

