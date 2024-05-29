 
Tom Cruise pranks Glen Powell in risky way

Glen Powell reveals Tom Cruise's prankster side as he shares an anecdote

May 29, 2024

Tom Cruise has a thing for flying and this was closely experienced by his costar Glen Powell, who said he pretended to take the helicopter down for a prank.

In a chat with GQ UK magazine, the Anyone But You actor showed the prankster side of the megastar sharing they were reshooting for Top Gun; Maverick in Pinewood studios.

To get back to London, Tom took his fellow actor and flew the helicopter, but during the flight, he pretended it was going down.

"Tom goes 'oh no, oh no,' and he starts dropping the helicopter over London," Glen recalled. "I was like, 'Am I about to be the unnamed guy that dies with Tom in a smoking hole in the middle of London?'"

Elsewhere in the interview, the 35-year-old revealed Tom is great at listening.

"What we were talking about is, how can Hangman service the story and give the flavor of the original 'Top Gun' that you need?" he said after the Reacher actor offered him the Hangman role. 

"I said my piece to Tom about what I do and what I do well, and he listened. Tom's a listener. He listens to the crew members, he listens to his collaborators, and he hears people."

