Princess Eugenie, Beatrice leave Kate Middleton 'worried' for THIS reason

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have reportedly left Princess of Wales Kate Middleton ‘worried’ with their closeness to their cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.



According to a report by OK! royal expert Tom Quinn claims that the future queen is 'worried' Beatrice and Eugenie will form 'an alliance' with Prince Harry and Meghan.

The royal expert told an outlet, "For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry."

The future king and queen sense that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Meghan than with any other part of the family, he said.

The royal expert said, "The situation is made worse by the fact that the senior royals’ main asset – Kate herself — is effectively out of action while she continues her treatment for cancer."

The royal expert’s claims came days after Prince William invited his cousins to a garden party at palace.

Princess Eugenie also said in a social media post that she was ‘delighted to support my family’ to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country.