Ben Higgins confesses what led to split with Lauren Bushnell Lane

Ben Higgin recalls 'struggling for about a month' while filming Ben & Lauren with his ex fiancee

Bachelor's alum Ben Higgins has finally spoken up about the lengths he and ex fiancee Lauren Bushnell Lane went to make it work.



Ben was addressing the public breakup he went through with his ex fiancee Lauren Bushnell Lane before exchanging vows with his now-wife Jessica Clarke in November 2021, citing that he saw her as his 'best friend' standing in front of him 'glowing with beauty.'

"I am so lucky to commit my life to hers," Ben told the Bachelor Happy Hour host during a recent podcast.

Before rejoicing about his marriage, Ben spoke at length about how he and ex fiancee Lauren even attended couples counseling before realising it just couldn't work anymore.



He recalled 'struggling for about a month' while filming the Bachelor spinoff Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? with his fiancee at the time, adding that they were not even talking off-screen.

“We were kind of more work associates,” Ben explained. “We were living in the same house, we weren't really speaking to each other off camera because the cameras would leave at nine o'clock we'd be exhausted. I might be having to go to work the next day. She would be doing her thing with her job, and so she was still flying as a flight attendant a little bit and we'd just be like, dead tired.”

He also disclosed that they were 'already kind of not talking' when it came to the televised wedding.

“We wouldn’t to talk to each other. We hadn't talked to each other really truly in weeks,” he said before reflecting on the former couple's decision during one of the final episodes of Ben & Lauren.

"I don't think we're gonna get married," he remembers saying at the time. Ben added that the couple also agreed to ending it for good over the phone once the filming for the spinoff had ended, citing that it wasn't healthy for either of them to continue.

Lauren also married Chris Lane in October 2019 and became parents to two sons, Baker and Walker.