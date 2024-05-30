 
Identity of Prince Harry's mole that's leaking royal stories exposed

Prince Harry reportedly has a mole that is ‘leaking’ stories and experts have finally caught on

By
Web Desk

May 30, 2024

Identity of Prince Harry's mole that's leaking royal stories exposed

Prince Harry’s mole is reportedly leaking stories to the press, and experts have just branded it ‘fascinating’.

Everything has been issued by royal commentator and expert Rebecca English.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent appearances on the Palace Confidential podcast.

There she touched on the ‘fascinating’ that is going around, and it claims one of Prince Harry’s pal is the reason news of his inability to meet King Charles made headlines.

She started by saying, “Prince Harry issued a statement, which was quite pithy, saying, ‘I really wanted to see my father, but effectually he was too busy to see me’.”

“Now, people close to him are briefing, well, actually, you know, the king did offer him a place to stay, I believe that place to be St James’s Palace, but Harry felt he couldn’t stay there, because it wasn’t secure enough for him.”

In the eyes of Ms English, “What I find extraordinary is people close to Harry leaking this story, think it paints him in a good light, because I don’t think it does.”

