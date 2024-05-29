King Charles wants Prince Harry, Meghan to be a part of Balmoral trip: Expert

King Charles is adamant to extend Balmoral invites to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but might face a minor protest from Queen Camilla.

According to Mirror, the ruling monarch often spends the summer in Scotland and invites members of the Royal Family to join him.

King Charles is now expected to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who only made one trip to Balmoral before stepping down as official working royals.

Royal author Tom Quinn told the outlet that despite his invite, Prince Harry and Meghan might refuse to embark on the visit.

“King Charles will issue the traditional invitation to Harry and Meghan to spend part of the summer at Balmoral, but safe in the knowledge that Harry and Meghan will make their excuses and decline,” he told the outlet.

Tom further added, "Relaxing at the 50,000-acre private estate might be just the place to let bygones be bygones, but Camilla will be dreading anything that threatens the calm her husband needs to continue his recovery from cancer."

He also suggested that Harry's feud with Prince William alone might hold him back from going.

“Harry would love to see Kate and his expressions of concern for her are deeply felt but he knows that he can’t see Kate without seeing his brother so it’s not going to happen,” Tom concluded.