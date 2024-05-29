Prince Harry shows ‘resilience' at royal events after leaving The Firm

Prince Harry seems more confident after leaving the firm, per an expert

Prince Harry is showing more confidence at royal events now as compared to when he was still a working royal, per an expert.

Body language expert Darren Stanton says Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Harry have both benefited with the distance from The Firm.

"Meghan often dresses in white to make herself feel empowered and strong,” he told The Mirror of the Duchess.

"She is very similar to Camilla in terms of body language and how far her confidence has grown. Meghan is very good at composing herself. We rarely see any slips of confidence from Meghan. She never lets herself come across as incompetent or needing support,” he continued.

"She is her own boss and there's a sense she doesn't want to let anyone down," he added.

Commenting on the Duke of Sussex’s body language, he said: "He's an open book and wants to let people in. When Harry isn't feeling comfortable, we will see his face and neck flush red - a clear sign of embarrassment or discomfort. It's the body's way of reacting when we experience a change in emotion or a situation where we're not at ease."

"Harry used to be very quiet and shy when out and about as a Royal, whereas now he is very expressive with how he's feeling. He wears his heart on his sleeve and isn't afraid to be true to himself," Darren noted

He concluded his analysis, saying, "Nowadays, it's rare for Harry to feel nervous when attending royal events. When he was seen at the Invictus Games, almost nothing could get in the way of his confidence. You can see a dramatic change in Harry’s resilience and independence.”