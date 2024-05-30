 
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez row divides friends

Reports say friends of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck believe different outcomes of their relationship

May 30, 2024

Friends of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly divided into two camps. The first one believes the pair will sort things out, but the second says the end of their romance is near.

Amid allegedly living separately, sources told Us Weekly some of the duo's friends are still optimists as they "believe they can work it out with time and effort, pointing to their deep bond," but "others think the relationship has run its course."

Reports suggest the differences between them were erupting between for months and ultimately they opted to take "some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them."

Some of the issues, sources say, have to do with how publicly they wanted to keep their marriage.

Here, the insiders reveal Ben was at odds with Jen's approach to their relationship because he was in favour of keeping things private.

On the other hand, the Hustlers actress was more open about the details of their bond.

Ben and Jennifer had a fairytale love story after calling off the engagement in 2002, only to be reunited and get married eighteen years later in 2022.

