King Charles takes final decision about Harry and Meghan's royal titles

King Charles has reportedly decided not to remove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles as he does not want them to play “victim” anymore.



According to royal author and expert, Tom Quinn, the monarch had "have had lengthy discussions about stripping Meghan and Harry of their royal titles” with Prince William.

Now, another royal commentator and expert, Ingrid Seward, has claimed that Harry and Meghan’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles are “here to stay.”

"I don’t think anything will happen to the titles,” she told The Royal Beat, adding that it would look "unkind and unnecessary" on the Royal family’s part if they take away the titles from the “rebellious” royals.

She went on to reveal that the Royal family has come up with a different approach to deal with the California-based royals.

"I think the best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it - which is really what the Palace and the Royal Family are doing,” Seward said.