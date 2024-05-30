 
Geo News

King Charles takes final decision about Harry and Meghan's royal titles

King Charles reportedly had discussion with Prince William about Harry and Meghan's royal titles

By
Web Desk

May 30, 2024

King Charles takes final decision about Harry and Meghans royal titles
King Charles takes final decision about Harry and Meghan's royal titles

King Charles has reportedly decided not to remove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles as he does not want them to play “victim” anymore.

According to royal author and expert, Tom Quinn, the monarch had "have had lengthy discussions about stripping Meghan and Harry of their royal titles” with Prince William.

Now, another royal commentator and expert, Ingrid Seward, has claimed that Harry and Meghan’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles are “here to stay.”

"I don’t think anything will happen to the titles,” she told The Royal Beat, adding that it would look "unkind and unnecessary" on the Royal family’s part if they take away the titles from the “rebellious” royals.

She went on to reveal that the Royal family has come up with a different approach to deal with the California-based royals.

"I think the best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it - which is really what the Palace and the Royal Family are doing,” Seward said.

Kate Middleton's cancer ‘turns corner' in major update
Kate Middleton's cancer ‘turns corner' in major update
Kris Jenner opens up on Corey Gamble romance: 'Age is just a number'
Kris Jenner opens up on Corey Gamble romance: 'Age is just a number'
Ben Affleck says he married Jennifer Lopez in moment of ‘temporary insanity'
Ben Affleck says he married Jennifer Lopez in moment of ‘temporary insanity'
Prince Harry forcing friends to choose him or the future King of England
Prince Harry forcing friends to choose him or the future King of England
Royal family fears Prince Harry, Meghan's ‘attacks' will continue without Netflix deal
Royal family fears Prince Harry, Meghan's ‘attacks' will continue without Netflix deal
Lucasfilm boss defends new 'Star Wars' path
Lucasfilm boss defends new 'Star Wars' path
Dark roles led Nicole Kidman to do unthinkable
Dark roles led Nicole Kidman to do unthinkable
Sean 'Diddy' Combs finds himself in hot waters amid multiple lawsuits
Sean 'Diddy' Combs finds himself in hot waters amid multiple lawsuits
Prince Harry's found another kind of failure alongside Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's found another kind of failure alongside Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton's real treatment timeline exposed for preventative chemotherapy
Kate Middleton's real treatment timeline exposed for preventative chemotherapy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are living in a jaw clenching ‘hell' in LA
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are living in a jaw clenching ‘hell' in LA
Harry Styles tries distraction after Taylor Russell breakup?
Harry Styles tries distraction after Taylor Russell breakup?