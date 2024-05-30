Shiloh leaves Brad Pitt disappointed amid his rift with Angelina Jolie

 
May 30, 2024

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has made it clear where her sympathy lies amid legal battle between parents, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, after choosing to name herself ‘Shi Jolie’ on her Instagram handle.

This comes after two of their six kids, Zahara and Vivienne, also decided to drop the Fight Club alum’s name from their official moniker.

Last year, a video featuring Zahara went viral in which she introduced herself as 'Zahara Marley Jolie' after joining the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at her university.

More recently, Vivienne helped Angelina in producing the new musical show The Outsiders in which her listed as 'Vivienne Jolie.’

And while Shiloh does have sympathy for her father, she too has dropped his last name on social media, making it clear she sides with the Maleficent actor.

However, speaking with Life & Style, a source revealed that out of six, only Shiloh has “sympathy” for her dad now that he is estranged from his entire brood.

Shiloh, for one, “is not trying to hurt her dad’s feelings,” the insider said. “She has sympathy that he’s estranged from some of her siblings, but she idolizes her mom and is just doing what feels comfortable.”

