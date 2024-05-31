Taylor Swift shows love to Blake Lively's daughters in Madrid

Taylor Swift gives bestie Blake Lively's daughters a shoutout.

During Swift's Eras Tour stop in Madrid, Blake Lively's daughters Betty (4), Inez (7), and James (9), joined the audience.

In the videos and photos circulating on social media, the family can be seen dancing along to Swift's hit songs especially Shake It Off.

In a heartfelt moment the Lover hitmaker acknowledged Lively's daughters during her concert.

Strumming her guitar on stage, she said, "I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez, and Betty," referring to Swift's song Betty from her album Folklore, which features the names of Lively's older kids.

Lively shares her three daughters with husband Ryan Reynolds, who recently teased about their fourth child's name during a Today show appearance.

Reynolds humorously mentioned Swift's habit of incorporating names into her lyrics when asked about the new baby's name, he said, "We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is, and I'll say this: We're still waiting."