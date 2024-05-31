Photo: Robert De Niro's 'rare political stance' revealed: 'He will challenge'

Robert De Niro is reportedly not scared of challenging ‘political beliefs’ that do not serve him.

Recently, an insider privy to Daily Mail that Robert De Niro "is more than confident" about his convictions.

“Robert is never going to stand down from his beliefs on Trump and will continue to fight for his convictions. He is more than confident that he will not lose any job opportunities moving forward,” they added.

Shedding light on his decades-long acting and directing career, the source said about Robert, “He has done so much in Hollywood that if anyone didn't want him on a project because of his political beliefs, he wouldn't want to be on the set anyway.”

“He's 80 years old, he has his beliefs, and he is set in the way he runs his life. Not that anyone is, but nobody should ever feel bad about him career-wise moving forward because he is happy with how it has turned out and will continue to be,” the insider also added.

“He isn't scared about a Trump supporter causing harm to him. He doesn't live in fear," the source explained.

They went on to claim, “Even if someone spews vicious vulgarities his way or wants to harm him in any way, he is not going to let it get to him.

"He will challenge the haters and talk back and get his words out there,” they remarked in conclusion.