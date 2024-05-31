Madonna in legal trouble amid the 'Celebration tour'

Madonna is no stranger to lawsuits since her Celebration tour as the latest one slammed her for putting on an X-rated show instead of a concert.



Justen Lipeles, who attended the March 7 show at L.A.'s Kia Forum, legally complained the Grammy winner show has exposed him and others to unwanted ****** content and also mentioned the lateness of the pop icon.

Documents scanned by Entertainment Weekly and filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the person claims the concertgoers had to face "pornography without warning," adding, "topless women on stage simulating sex acts" in an uncomfortable, sweltering environment.

Not to mention, Justen alleges the beginning time of the concert was 8:30 p.m., but the Popular crooner came on the stage after 10 p.m.

The lawsuit is the second this year which raised objections on the tour. The initial one similarly pointed to Madonna's tardiness claiming she was set to hit the stage at 8:30 p.m according to ad but instead she appeared past 10:30 p.m.