Sin City makes Britney Spears over the moon

Britney Spears is over the moon because her stay in Las Vegas is becoming an experience she described as "constant orgasmic."

Expressing herself on social media, she said, "Me in Vegas with alcohol, food and spas… it's a constant orgasmic experience. Thank you, Jesus! Swipe to see my adorable hotel @resortsworldlv!!."

The happy post comes after reports suggest Britney is going through a "mental and financial" breakdown as they cautioned she is "spending a fortune" at pricey hotels.

Each trip, TMZ reports, cost her a million dollars due to the use of extravagant services such as private jets and expensive hotels and staff.

"She cannot afford this. She had $60million when the conservatorship ended, and she's now where the conservatorship started – in danger of going broke," an insider said after she reportedly stayed at Four Seasons' Presidential Suite each time she visited Hawaii.

Keeping Britney's disturbing habits in mind, some argued she must be put in conservatorship again.

