Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott's major debt unveil amid ongoing divorce battle

Tori Spelling filed for divorce from estranged husband McDermott on March 29, 2024

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to be struggling with significant debt.

According to a report by US Weekly, the 51-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and her ex-husband McDermott owe more than $200K for a loan the former couple took from the City National Bank.

City National Bank is seeking repayment from Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling for a $400,000 loan from 2012. According to court documents filed on May 20, the couple had promised to repay the loan with interest.

As per the document received by the outlet the 57-year-old actor-chef owes the bank $202,066.10 while Spelling is accountable for the other $219,796.66.

The bank’s attorney, Joshua Friedman, told the publisher, “When a judgment has been paid or settled in full, a satisfaction of judgment is required in court and none has been filed in this case.”

It is pertinent to mention that Spelling and McDermott parted their ways in June 2023 and after 9 months of separation Spelling officially filed for divorce in March 2024.

