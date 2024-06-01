 
Kim Kardashian gushes over quality time with grandma Mary Jo

June 01, 2024

Kim Kardashian shared a heartwarming moment with her grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kim posted a photo of herself with Mary Jo, affectionately known as MJ.

In the heartfelt caption the SKIMS founder expressed feeling 'lucky' to spend time with MJ and getting best advice.

"Nothing better than sitting with my grandma and getting the best advice and gossiping together. I’m so lucky," Kim wrote.

Fans flooded the comments section with their praise for the adorable selfie as one wrote, "Mj. The one who really made it all happen."

Another noted, "Grandmas house wall giving heavy grandma vibes with all the frames."

"What a blessing," the third commented.

On the other hand, Kim took to her Instagram Story to re-share a photo collage drawing parallels with a throwback photo of Mary Jo. 

The collage comparing a recent picture of the two with an older photo, highlighted striking resemblance between them over the years.

Mary Jo Campbell, the mother of Kris Jenner, has often appeared on the family's reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

