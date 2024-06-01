Jennifer Lopez takes high road, puts Ben Affleck issues aside for Violet

Jennifer Lopez took the high road by putting her problems with Ben Affleck aside for the sake of her step-daughter, Violet Affleck.

Amid rumours that the Atlas star and the Accountant actor have parted ways, the couple put a united front to attend the 18-year-old’s graduation ceremony.

A source close to the situation told People Magazine that even though they have hit a rough patch, both JLo and Affleck “still want to put the kids first.”

The insider added that the couple, who blended their families comprising of Affleck’s three kids, he shares with Jennifer Garner, and Lopez’s twins, she has with Marc Anthony, “have always been very family-oriented.”

“The graduation was a big deal,” the insider further shared. “Jennifer wanted to celebrate it” even though the current situation has “been heartbreaking for her.”

A day after Lopez’s reunion with Affleck, who is staying in a separate home despite being in same cities, it was revealed that her upcoming concert has been cancelled.

Live Nation announced that the Mother star wants to spend time with her children and family and hence she thought best to cancel her summer tour.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," she wrote on her newsletter.

"I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…" Lopez added.

The tour was originally scheduled to run from June to August, in support of Lopez's latest studio album, This Is Me...Now, which was released in February.